Marković and Brnabić about church: We’ll discuss issues face to face

As the summit in Poznan was approaching the end, Prime minister, Mr Duško Marković, said that he had talked with the Prime Minister of Serbia, Mrs Ana Brnabić, about the Draft law on Freedom of religion.

“My counterpart, Mrs Brnabić, asked me what it was all about. I said that it was all about the preparation of the Law, as program and constitutional responsibility of the Government, responsibility based on the standards and principles of not only national legislation but also on the standards of the Council of Europe”, said Mr Marković.

Religious communities status is currently regulated in accordance with the Law adopted in 1977.

“I don’t see any reasons for confrontation between two states. We agreed to discuss other interesting questions directly, at institutional level, without causing tensions between Serbia and Montenegro, we don’t need that”, said Mr Marković.

PM said that his brief conversation with Serbian Prime Minister was useful. He hopes that they would discuss other issues as two friendly states.

PM said that this year’s WB Summit in Poznan had confirmed European perspective of WB.

“Enlargement policy is, without any doubt, the best EU policy which contributes to the stability, progress and development. There’s no logic in leaving 18 million citizens of WB out of the European zone. It was clearly stated today that the enlargement vision is still alive and that we should all keep working on the fulfillment of our obligations”, said PM.

Mr Marković said that Berlin process had made contribution to the new value of WB as a whole and to every individual state.

“We have particularly focused on the linking agenda and on the fact that infrastructure linking was a key to overall development of the Balkans. We are satisfied with the degree of the implementation of infrastructure projects and granted funds”, said Mr Marković.

This Summit is particularly important for Montenegro. Memorandum on the creation of conditions for the construction of International institute for Sustainable Technologies in South East Europe has been signed. Montenegro is the initiator of the project which has been endorsed by CERN and European Commission.