Marković: It’s been a long way to becoming leading economy

Prime Minister Duško Marković said that our country has gone long and exhausting way from being least developed country of the ex Yugoslavia to being a leading economy in the region of West Balkans. This journey was marked with wise and bold decisions which proved that Montenegro deserves its place in the modern world, that it shares western civilization values and that in the next several years we will confirm that by acceding the big family of European countries.

“Montenegro became the 29th member of NATO and that fact proves we’re on a good way. I’d like to use this opportunity to thank Chamber of Commerce for its contribution in the area of the promotion of our membership”, said the Prime Minister.

Marković pointed out the fact that Montenegro now has one of the fastest increasing European economies, recognized by our international partners who appreciate our progress. He also reminded of the positive economic results recorded in the last year – economic growth of 4.4%, employment growth, continuous growth of credit rating and successful bond issue.