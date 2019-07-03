Marković: Submarine cable provides full energy security

President of the Government, Mr Duško Marković, hosted the management of the Italian Terna company, headed by CEO, Mr Luigi Ferraris, to celebrate successful completion of works on submarine cable.

PM and Mr Ferraris stated that submarine electric and energy cable would bring full energy efficiency to our country, make it regional energy knot and represented a new form of infrastructure connection between the Balkans and the European Union.

“This historical project is the best example of how a vision and stable cooperation can lead to the creation of new values that will bring benefits to our states and our citizens”, said Mr Marković.

As CEO of Terna said, submarine cable is 445 km long, it’s worth €1,15 billion and it has already had some positive effects in Montenegro.

“This project, the greatest of the kind, has already instigated some local businesses worth more than €60 million”, said Director of Terna.

PM said that several countries of Eastern and Southeastern Europe has expressed their interest in making different arrangements with Montenegro with the aim of using capacities of the submarine cable.

It was concluded in the meeting that the Government and Terna had a great cooperation on this project.