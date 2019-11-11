Marković with local administration in Cetinje: We are going to stimulate further development of Cetinje

Montenegro’s Prime minister, Mr Duško Marković, congratulated residents of Cetinje and the local administration on the Day of the Royal Capital and said that overall situation in Cetinje had been significantly improved in the past year. He hailed the results achieved in the consolidation of public finances.

“Together, we are going to improve overall infrastructure of Cetinje and enhance its further development”, said Mr Marković during the meeting with the mayor of Cetinje, Mr Aleksandar Kašćelan, and president of the Assembly, Ms Maja Ćetković.

Mr Marković expressed satisfaction with the enhancement of road infrastructure which will provide conditions for further progress of the Old Royal Capital and development of the economy. He touched on the benefits of the construction of the Kotor-Njeguši cable car, an investment worth over €20 million.

Commenting on important investment in infrastructure, Mr Kašćelan pointed out that local administration invested a lot in villages and that residents were turning more to agriculture.

Mr Kašćelan pointed at the increase in the number of tourists and said that Cetinje recorded 20% more overnights compared with last year.