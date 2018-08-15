“Meljine Complex” is facing bankruptcy

Commercial Court of Montenegro accepted the file for bankruptcy of the company “Meljine complex”, owned by businessman Duško Knežević, due to the impossibility to settle obligations to its creditors and many-year long blockade of the account to the amount of 349.517 EUR.

CEO of the company, Olivera Mihajlović Elez, suggested bankruptcy because she failed to charge 19.040 EUR from the company, on the basis of unsettled salaries, taxes and contributions.

“Meljine Complex” has been accumulating losses for years and avoiding tax payments. Ever since April, 8, 2016, the company has been in constant blockade.

First meeting of creditors is scheduled for September, 25, and the hearing for consideration of claims will take place three days later.