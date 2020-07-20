Mesić to Đukanović: Montenegro is a successful European story

Montenegro’s President, Mr Milo Đukanović, received today Ocean Alliance Conservation Member (OACM) delegation, headed by the vice-president of that organization, Mr Stjepan Mesić, former president f Croatia. Mr Mesić said it was not by chance that they had chosen Montenegro for visit and potential cooperation.

Mr Mesić pointed out that Montenegro, as successful European story, had been recognized as a country that could take another step towards adoption of the principles of healthy and high-quality lifestyle and environment protection.

“Purification of sea surface and coastal zone project was presented by founder and chair of the organization, Mr Kristijan Curović, and offered potential integration with MNE as ecological brand”, President’s Cabinet reported.

Mr Đukanović said that the initiative was very inspiring and in line with the needs of the response to the present challenges. Irresponsibility to environment has reached the ultimate point and it is necessary to take necessary steps to save planet Earth for our offspring, he said. With OACM support, president expressed initial Montenegro’s readiness for participation.