Milović: Additional borrowing for dealing with consequences of the crisis will be required

Additional borrowing has never been more legitimate, said Dean of the Faculty of Economics, Mr Nikola Milović, adding that it should amount to €550-600 million. The country responded to the crisis duly and responsibly. Mr Milović points out that the key to success of the whole system is trust built in relations between institutions and individuals.

Package of measures adopted by the Government, as well as proposed package which is to be adopted during the following week, is a good response to the new situation.

Mr Milović says it is necessary to identify positive and negative experiences from the 2008 crisis.

“Banking system is highly liquid and records steady growth of its assets. We have a jagged system and what is essential in Montenegro now, trust between citizens, economy and banks”, Mr Milović says.

After the coronavirus outbreak in Montenegro, banks continued to strongly credit economy and population.

“Measures to be proposed should be: Central Bank intense activity, which should continue to strengthen liquidity of banks through provision of additional funds from abroad. New loans to come after the moratorium for re-financing existing ones should allow for longer repayment periods, lower interest rates, and support for production-oriented companies in the first place”, Mr Milović pointed out.

Tourism economy should be provided with much longer grace period.

Mr Milović stresses that coordination and timeliness of measures to come to grips with the crisis is essential. It is also very important to complete major projects, strengthen joint actions of fiscal and monetary policy and other subjects of economy.

These measures additional borrowing, which is, in Mr Milović’s opinion, legitimate.

He reminds that all subjects have expressed the need for state intervention. Without appropriate reaction economic policy might get into depression.

“Strategy of economic policy should be based on stimulating state production and creating new investments, with expansive monetary policy and further active crediting. There should also be strategy of opening borders particularly in the context of tourism season”, Mr Milović says.

Mr Milović expects the decline in Montenegrin economy to be the European countries level.

Just like other countries, Montenegro will have to start easing restrictions.

“Once again, I congratulate our healthcare workers and entire healthcare system”, Mr Milović says.

Professor touched on the work of the Faculty of Economics during the pandemic and said that this institution had acted timely.