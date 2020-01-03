Ministry of Foreign Affairs invites Ambassador Božović to talk to him

Ambassador of the Republic of Serbia, Mr Vladimir Božović, was invited for a conversation in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to be handed a protest note regarding recent unpleasant events that occurred in front of the Montenegro’s Embassy in Belgrade. In accordance with the instructions he got from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Serbia, Mr Božović rejected the protest note.

Secretary General, Mr Miodrag Kankaraš, lodged an appeal against Serbian Ministry of Foreign affairs, harshly criticizing multiple attempts to burn Montenegrin flag.

“Certain acts of public people bring the security of our diplomats into question”, said Mr Kankaraš and said he expected official Belgrade to react immediately.

He said that uncontrolled protests in front of the premises of the Embassy of Montenegro in Belgrade were “uncivilized behavior and attempts to burn Montenegrin flag and were in contravention of the principles of stable neighborly relations between two friendly states.

Mr Božović also condemned the act and pointed out that he didn’t reflect the official view of Serbia and its citizens.

“The Republic of Serbia condemns the attempts aimed at burning Montenegrin flag”, said Ambassador.

He also pointed out that Serbia didn’t want to meddle in to the internal affairs of Montenegro.