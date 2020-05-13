Montenegrin economy is expected to recover strongly next year

According to the latest prospects of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Montenegrin economy will contract by 8% this year, because of the expected coronavirus negative impact on tourist season.

In the macroeconomic forecast published yesterday, EBRD forecasts that Montenegrin economy will recover strongly in 2021, with 10,5% GDP growth.

“Montenegro relies strongly on tourism, and the 2019 tourist season was the strongest on record. Looking ahead, however, the economy is likely to suffer severely from restrictions on movement in main countries which tourists come from”, EBRD Regional Economic Prospects states.

The recovery will depend on the gradual relax of domestic containment measures and return to normality during the second half of the year.

“Economies in EBRD regions are projected to contract on average by 3.5% and 4,8% in 2021”, the report states.