Montenegrin security services supervised cocaine smuggling

North Macedonia police have cut off smuggling channel which was supposed to take 1,3 tonnes of cocaine to Slovenia first and then to Western Europe. Cocaine has reached Port Bar directly from Colombia.

Montenegrin security services got the information from partnership services that there was a delivery of over one tonne of cocaine in the port.

In order for all the actors to be identified, the delivery passed and the cocaine came to Albania and then to Krušopek village, near Skopje.

North Macedonia’s Minister of Interior, Mr Nake Čulev, confirmed the operation and said that more details would be available tomorrow.

Italian police were informed about the smuggling.

In the action carried out jointly by the police of North Macedonia and Italy, three persons were arrested.

North Macedonia police found one kilogram of cocaine in the truck carrying out bananas.

There has been no official information on why the cocaine followed the route that was not very common.

Macedonian media report that this is an international criminal group directly linked to the cartel in Colombia.

Montenegrin police declined to elaborate further in relation to the operation.