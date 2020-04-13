Montenegro accedes to the EU mechanism for joint procurement of medicines

Vice-President of the Government, Mr Milutin Simović, signed today Joint Procurement Agreement.

Potpredsjednik Vlade Milutin Simović, potpisao je danas, u ime Vlade Crne Gore, Sporazum o zajedničkim nabavkama ljekova, medicinskih sredstava i druge robe.

By means of the implementation of this Agreement, Montenegro will become of the mechanism it created with the EU with the aim of providing faster and more rational procurement of medicines, medical equipment and other goods and services aimed at countering serious cross-border threats to health.

Considering the fact that global spread of coronavirus has had an impact on the increase in demand of medical equipment, the EU has initiated mechanism of joint procurement which will strengthen the power of contracting parties and ensure fair approach to medical countermeasures.

The EU has earmarked support worth €3 million and €50 million of long-term help for mitigation of the consequences of the pandemic.

Mr Simović said that this crisis should confirm the strength, solidarity and the idea of the United Europe and true commitment to members.

On the behalf of Montenegro’s Government, Mr Simović thanked the EU for the support and help it had provided.