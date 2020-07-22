Montenegro Airlines reports over €15 million loss due to coronavirus

National air carrier, Montenegro Airlines (MA) is suffering million losses due to coronavirus pandemic.

“Right now it’s impossible to provide accurate data on the losses of MA since the pandemic is not over and costs incurred in three-month suspension of commercial traffic haven’t been calculated yet. Losses will run into millions”, MA representatives have said.

Passenger traffic generated in the first 15 days of July this year compared with the same period last year cab be an efficient indicator of crisis before and after COVID-19.

“This year we have made 84 flights and carried 4.432 passengers. In the same period in 2019, we had 515 flights and 43.577 passengers”, MA said in a statement.

MA is currently operating flights to Zurich, Frankfurt, Düsseldorf, Paris, Copenhagen, Ljubljana and Hanover, with reduced intensity, two to three weekly rotations.