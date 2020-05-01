Montenegro Airlines won’t increase ticket prices

Due to the coronavirus pandemic airline industry has suffered substantial losses. Many airline companies have already gone bankrupt, and those who haven’t are announcing more expensive tickets as they expect smaller number of passengers when the air traffic opens.

Montenegrin national air carrier, Montenegro Airlines (MA) is not planning to raise price of tickets.

MA representatives say they will do their best tom provide greater flexibility for the passengers.

“At the beginning of March, we adopted flexibility approach in ticket pricing, providing amendments without additional payment until the end of the year as well as possibility for exchanging tickets for passenger vouchers”, MA representatives say.

CdM wanted to know if physical distance will be applied in planes.

Agency for Civil Aviation says that no measure has been prescribed yet.

“We have information that some companies are contradicting the so called “empty seat” measure as that would mean smaller number of passengers in planes”, Agency says.

They say they are in constant contact with relevant global and European airline institutions, carefully following how they bring in measures and recommendations.

“We expect to know exactly what measures will be imposed in the first half of May”, Agency says.

MA says they will adhere to directives and recommendations of all relevant airline authorities in Montenegro and countries it operates flights to.