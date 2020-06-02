Montenegro declares the coronavirus pandemic over

As no new coronavirus cases have been detected in Montenegro for 28 consecutive days, all requirements to declare an end to the pandemic are now met.

Coronavirus in Montenegro: new reported cases/total number of cases by day, number of recovered coronavirus persons and number of current infections

“Labs of the Institute for Public Health have analyzed 133 samples as of yesterday and found no new cases of the disease,” they reported.

The first coronavirus case in Montenegro was recorded on 17 March. The number of confirmed cases hit 324, out of which 9 unfortunately passed away but 315 recovered. There are 1.064 people under surveillance right now.

The National Coordination Body, upon the proposal of the Institute for Public Health, makes the official decision on an end to the coronavirus pandemic. The decision is signed by the Ministry of Health.

