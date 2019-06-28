Montenegro has the highest level of economic openness in the region

On this years’s list of Global Index of Economic Openness, Montenegro is the best placed country in this region.

The research covered 157 states which have been ranked in accordance with the openness level and trade capability factors assessment.

Montenegro took 48th place, a significant progress in comparison to 2018, when it took 52nd place.

“In accordance with the research findings, in ten years time, Montenegro has been continuously improving the openness of its economy and is now in the second place according to its success”, said the representatives of the Government.

Taking into consideration special indicators that belong to different columns, Montenegro has taken first place for the degree of the liberalization of foreign trade, consensus on democracy and market economy, and the fact that working skills are not business barriers.

Hong Kong is the best in the level of economic openness. It’s followed by Singapore, and the Netherlands.

“The objective of this research is to show benefits of the economic competitiveness and openness, but not only that. It also seeks to define and measure the level of economic openness in the way that will be useful for political leaders in the implementation of adequate policies”, said the representatives of the Government.