Montenegro is witnessing national awakening of its emigrants

Montenegro has got what historically belongs to it. Today, only 13 years after the referendum, Montenegro is an independent state, UN member, and member of all key political and financial international organizations and institutions; It’s NATO member; it’s gone far in the EU negotiation process; it’s recognized as an important factor of regional stability, said the President of Montenegro, Mr Milo Đukanović, tonight at the central event “Days of Diaspora”, organized by the Diaspora Administration in cooperation with the municipality of Bar.

It was pointed out that Montenegro “is a country of multi-ethnic democracy and dynamic economic development.

“Ever since we regained independence, GDP has doubled. Average wage has increased by 82% and it’s the highest in the region. Over €8,5 billion has been invested in Montenegro. Investments from NATO Members States have increased as well. Number of tourists has grown. Highway construction is underway. Montenegro has welcomed world-known hotel brands. This is a modern Montenegro, in institutional and any other sense”, said Mr Đukanović.

Contemporary development and relations with diaspora

Mr Đukanović says that relations with diaspora can testify to the contemporary development of our country.

“That question is of utmost importance. The necessity for its systemic arrangement has been recognized. The communication between homeland and diaspora is much simplified today, since we live in the times of the fourth industrial revolution. New technologies open great possibilities for bringing together human potentials of Montenegro from all over the world. Somebody said that Montenegro was going to where its diaspora was going and – to Europe and developed world, and that’s true””, says the first man of Montenegro.

Migrations have been occurring for centuries

Mr Đukanović said that migrations from Montenegro have been happening for centuries. Poverty was the main cause.

“As Duke Vojvoda Gavrić wrote at the beginning of 20th century: Montenegro is too small. It hasn’t got enough land for the new generation… And then, it couldn’t find productive jobs for its people and, therefore, they were forced to find jobs elsewhere”. People were moving to Serbia, other countries of the former Yugoslavia, but also to Turkey, USA, Argentina, later to Australia, Germany, Luxembourg, Switzerland… Around 25.000 Montenegrin people went to America between 1903 and 1908″, said Mr Đukanović.

In 1903, Mr Jovo Hajduković, from Crmnica, was one of the founders of the city of Fairbanks. He made significant contribution to the integration of Alaska.

“At the beginning, our people would do the most difficult jobs, mostly in mines across America. According to some testimonies, Montenegrin people were among founders of San Francisco too”, says Mr Đukanović.

Montenegro is proud of them

Mr Đukanović reminded that more than 150 years had passed since Pedro Gojko, son of Geronimo Gojković, the first Montenegrin who moved to America in 1798, founded the first political party in Puerto Rico.

“And 120 years since Mr John Gregović, the first American born in Montenegro, became a senator of Nevada. Michael Stijepović was elected the Governor of Alaska 120 years ago. Mr Horhe Kapitanić was elected President of the Government of Argentina 15 years ago. Mr Viktor Ljumović, whose mother and father were originally from Montenegro, is a famous American pilot from World War II. He was decorated many times for more than 50 successful missions. Let me mention the current state prosecutor of Arizona, Mr Marko Brnović. Last year in December I attended the ceremony of the celebration of 200 years since Mihailo damjanović and his wife Jelena were recorded as first immigrants. Our immigrants and their descendants are countless and their Montenegro is so proud of them”, pointed out Mr Đukanović.

He points out that there are so many philanthropists among our people who decided to follow the example of Vaso Ćuković from Denver, who has significantly improved healthcare sector in Montenegro.

“Ljubo Dabović from Nurnberg or prominent banker from South America, Mr Federiko Tomačević, keep this tradition alive. I will mention Zada Đurović di Maio, Mr Ćazim Džaferović, Refik Radončić from NYC, Mr Senad Đoković, Blažo Sredanović and so amny more. “Gusinje” foundation is an example of benevolence and humanity,”Bihor” association form Luxembourg, “Merhamet” from Germany, “Euro-Gusinje” from NYC, “Rumija” from Chicago, “Njegoš” from Sidney… Every association of our diaspora deserves to be found on this list”, said Mr Đukanović.

Adjective “Montenegrin”

Mr Đukanović stresses that there are around 200 associations and foundations of our diaspora.

“These associations, whose representatives are present here tonight, are the greatest promoters of their country, Montenegro. They are guardians of our identity, language, culture, and tradition”.

“We are witnessing national awakening of the descendants of our old immigrants. New communities across Latin America are being formed. Our people have called this process “Revolucion Montenegrina”. I invited the representatives of the youngest Montenegrin communities of Mexico and the Caribbean and Paraguay to visit Montenegro. They are here with us tonight, and I wish you a warm welcome”, said Mr Đukanović.

Mr Đukanović mentioned historical figures and events related to our emigrations.

Awards

Mr Đukanović gave awards to the prominent emigrants and organizations from diaspora. Winners are Professor Milenko Perović, for the preservation of state identity and belonging to Montenegro, Mr Veljko Bulajić, for the contribution in culture, Professor Nadežda Basara, for the scientific contribution, Mr Radončić, for the contribution in diplomacy and promotion of Montenegro, Mr Duško Ivanović, for the contribution in sport, Cultural Center Rumija, for the benevolence and Mr Veselin Mijač, for the improvement of economic partnership with Montenegro.