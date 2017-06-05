Montenegro officially a part of the NATO family

Exactly at 6pm CET, Montenegro has become a part of NATO, standing shoulder to shoulder with the most powerful countries.

“Today is a big day for Montenegro, for a nation that has made great sacrifice, since it has got a chance to decide about its future. We are part of a global policy again. There will be no decisions about our fate behind our back,” said Montenegrin prime minister Dusko Markovic.

“Today Montenegro has become a part of the most powerful and the most successful alliance ever,” he added.

PV Duško Marković u @StateDept: Danas smo postali smo dio najmoćnijeg i najuspješnijeg saveza u istoriji #NATOMNE pic.twitter.com/JHxf7zaKea — Vlada Crne Gore (@VladaCG) June 5, 2017

Markovic also thanked the USA for its support.

PV Marković: Hvala predsjedniku Trampu, potpredsjedniku Pensu, drž. sekretaru Tilersonu za pomoć #SAD na putu do članstva CG u #NATO-u — Vlada Crne Gore (@VladaCG) June 5, 2017

“The USA has shown again that it stays committed to stability of the Balkans. I’d like to thank NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg for his constant support to Montenegro’s accession to the alliance,” Markovic said.

PV Duško Marković u @StateDept: Mi danas slavimo činjenicu da se nikada više o nama, o našoj državi, neće odlučivati iza naših leđa #NATOMNE pic.twitter.com/1rt1LDgTJX — Vlada Crne Gore (@VladaCG) June 5, 2017

The PM has had a message for Montenegrin people, as well.

“Let’s stay united and let’s take the opportunity to make Montenegro better. Let’s be wise for the sake of our future as much as we were brave for the sake of our past. May eternal be Montenegro and may eternal be the alliance,” Markovic said.

The secretary general Stoltenberg warmly welcomed Montenegro, expressing satisfaction that our country would be at the table with the most powerful countries.

Montenegrin foreign minister Srdjan Darmanovic has submitted the document on behalf of Montenegro in the State Department, at 6pm Montenegrin time. Thus, Montenegro officially becomes full member of the NATO alliance.

Ministar vanjskih poslova Srđan Darmanović predao Instrumente o potvrđivanju Sjevernoatlantskog sporazuma. #CrnaGora je u #NATO-u #NATOMNE pic.twitter.com/na5cDJAWNo — Vlada Crne Gore (@VladaCG) June 5, 2017

In front of the NATO headquarters in Brussels, the mast for the Montenegrin flag has already been prepared. Montenegrin flag will be hoisted up in front of the NATO headquarters on 7 June.

At the recent summit in Brussels, although at the brink of full membership in the alliance, Montenegro participated as a full NATO member state.

After restoration of independence in 2006, Montenegro set accession to the European Union and NATO as a strategic goal. Official relations between Montenegro and NATO began on 29 November 2006, when Montenegro was invited to join the Partnership for Peace.

Montenegrin President Filip Vujanovic signed the Framework Document of the Partnership for Peace on 14 December 2006 in Brussels.

The foreign ministers of the member states decided to invite Montenegro to become a member of the alliance and to start accession negotiations at the meeting in Brussels on 2 December 2015.

At a meeting of foreign ministers of NATO member states on 19 May 2016, NATO member states signed the accession protocol in the presence of Montenegro’s delegation led by prime minister Milo Djukanovic. Then it was forwarded to the parliaments of all 28 countries of the alliance for ratification.

The ratification process started on 8 June 2026 when Iceland ratified Montenegro’s NATO accession protocol. On 28 April 2017, the Parliament of Montenegro unanimously adopted the Draft Law on Ratification of the North Atlantic Agreement.

At the summit in May, PM Markovic said that Montenegro was ready for EU membership.

“Montenegro is ready and able to respond to the obligations arising from membership in NATO. This is a big day for Montenegro,” PM said then.