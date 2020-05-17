Montenegro records thirteenth day in row of no new infections

For the thirteenth day in a row, Montenegro records no new Covid-19 cases. The number of recovered and active cases hasn’t changed compared to yesterday.

Coronavirus in Montenegro: new reported cases/total number of cases by day/number of recovered coronavirus persons and number of currently active cases

Since the start of the outbreak in Montenegro, a total of 324 cases have been confirmed, while 311 people beat the virus.

There are four active Covid-19 cases: two in Ulcinj, one in Gusinje and one in Bijelo Polje.