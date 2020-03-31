English

Montenegro reports 14 new coronavirus cases

08:09 08:09
Izvor:

Figures released by the Public Health Institute this morning show that 14 people have tested positive for Covid-19 since last night. Therefore, the country now has 105 confirmed cases.

There are 6,262 people under medical surveillance.

Coronavirus cases in Montenegro city by city:

Podgorica: 38
Tuzi: 33
Bar: 10
Andrijevica: 7
Ulcinj: 7
Budva: 4
Herceg Novi: 4
Danilovgrad: 1
Tivat: 1

Tags

avatar
1000
Send this to a friend