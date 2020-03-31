Montenegro reports 14 new coronavirus cases

Figures released by the Public Health Institute this morning show that 14 people have tested positive for Covid-19 since last night. Therefore, the country now has 105 confirmed cases.

There are 6,262 people under medical surveillance.

Coronavirus cases in Montenegro city by city:

Podgorica: 38

Tuzi: 33

Bar: 10

Andrijevica: 7

Ulcinj: 7

Budva: 4

Herceg Novi: 4

Danilovgrad: 1

Tivat: 1