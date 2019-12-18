Montenegro takes over CEI presidency

Montenegro’s Prime Minister, Mr Duško Marković, will take part tomorrow in the work of the CEI Summit in Rome.

Montenegro will take over rotating presidency over the CEI – the oldest and the biggest regional mechanism in Central and Eastern Europe, which gathers 17 states.

Presidency begins on 1 January. Montenegro will reiterate its support for CEI activities aimed at the creation of sustainable and prosperous region, while promoting credible European perspective of states aspiring to become EU members.

“High-level participation will be further contribution to Montenegro’s affirmation on regional and European map, and it will have positive impact on deepening relations with this multilateral regional organization, especially from the aspect of greater interest of the institutions in and companies in the projects financed by CEI funds”, said representatives of the Government.