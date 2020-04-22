Montenegro to trial coronavirus treatment using blood plasma from recovered patients

Assistant director of the Clinical Center, Dr Nemanja Radojević, said that they continued to develop innovations to the protocol.

“We are considering the possibility for using plasma of the recovered patients as a form of treatment. We are also examining Remdesivir drug and its use. We have actually started preparing for the procurement”, Dr Radojević says.

He said that 29 patients were hospitalized with the coronavirus infection.

Strict adherence to measures

Dr Sanja Medenica, Head of the Epidemiology Department, says that lifting measures will depend on the epidemic situation.

Situation in Budva is stable, she says.

Elderly population in focus

Dr Radojević stresses that elderly people are most vulnerable.

“Precautions are still in force. Montenegro has the lowest mortality rate in the region. It’s because we took measures in time and worked very hard on treating our patients”, Dr Radojević pointed out.

Dr Medenica added that collective accommodation and homes for the elderly people would still be in the main focus.

Mental health

As for citizens’ mental health, WHO has released guidelines on how to protect mental health in the present circumstances.

“Clinical Center has launched a line for psychological support, at the request of over 400 persons”, Dr Radojević pointed out.

Chloroquine has shown some positive results in coronavirus treatment.

“I believe it will be available”, Dr Radojević pointed out.

Intercity traffic remains closed

Dr Damjanović stressed that intercity traffic would remain closed.

She emphasized that second wave of epidemic might sweep us if we “fail to adhere to measures”.

Dr Radojević pointed out that the healthcare system was ready for the second wave of the epidemic.

Big markets ceased to control entrances

“I don’t have that information”, Dr Damjanović said.