Montenegro was declared star of the Mediterranean

According to the latest report by the European Travel Commission, Montenegro is the Star of the Mediterranean in the first quarter of this year. As Croatian Jutarnji list writes, according to the European statistical data, in the first three months of 2019, Montenegro recorded 29% of overnights and 49% of arrivals.

Experts are warning that Montenegro has serious comparative advantages. Interlocutors of Jutarnji list point out that our country is strong thanks to investment packages.

“Licenses for investors are provided in only several months, as well as waiver from duties. Besides, fuel for boatmen is cheap”, writes Jutarnji.

State Secretary in the Ministry of Sustainable Development and Tourism, Mr Damir Davidović, said in a statement for Croatian media that in the past 15 years Montenegro has been recording continuous turnover growth.

“In 2019, we opened 27 new hotels, 24 of which are four or five-star hotels. Three projects worth €3 billion are currently underway – Luštica Bay, resort town with a marina near Kotor, Marina Porto Montenegro, and Portonovi project”, pointed out Mr Davidović.

He said that Montenegro had 43.000 beds in collective accommodation facilities. Investors are offered favorable tax conditions. VAT on hotel accommodation is 7%.

Mr Davidović said that Aman group was operating in Montenegro. Aman group is managing hotels on Sveti Stefan and the same investors are planning construction of another five-star hotel, as well as the highest-category hotel in Žabljak.