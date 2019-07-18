Moračica will be a tourist attraction

Moračica bridge is an impressive structure. Not only is it a construction challenge, but it’s going to be our tourist attraction, said today President of the Government of Montenegro, Mr Duško Marković, while visiting the construction site.

Ministry of Transport and Maritime Affairs announced last week that three bridges had been finished and that the first segment of Moračica had been connected.

The bridge is expected to be finished by September.

Moračica will be 960 meters long and 23,4 meters wide. It will have five pillars. Span from the bottom of the river channel of Morača to the pavement structure will amount to more than 200 meters.

First section of Bar-Boljare highway should be finished in the middle of 2020.