More than €1,000 for 405 pensioners

Budget of the Fund for Pension and Disability Insurance earmarks € 435,38 million for 2019, which is by 0,8% more than last year. Director of the Fund, Dušan Perović, says that there’s enough money for unhindered and regular payment of all rights deriving from the pension and disability insurance. Around 130.515 citizens exercise the right to pension in Montenegro. The lowest pension amounts €128 whereas the highest pension exceeds €1.100. Around 405 users receives pension higher than €1,000.

Mr Perović explains that the Law on Pension and Disability Insurance stipulates that adjustment of pensions, amounts thereof, as well as other rights deriving from the pension and disability insurance with the consumer prices trends and average wages of the employees in Montenegro, are carried out starting from the 1st January.

“If the percentage that represents total of the 75% of growth percentage, that is, the fall in consumer prices, and 25% of growth percentage, that is, fall in wages, led to negative adjustment, then the value of pension for one personal point and pensions aren’t adjusted, i.e. there’s no reduction in pensions. This fact is of great importance for maintaining stable material position of the consumer. Growth in consumer prices in 2018 amounts 2,60%. Value of pension for one personal point and other rights from the pension and disability insurance are adjusted by 2%”, explained Mr Perović.

“Around 114.831 of the total number of the users of rights deriving from the pension and disability insurance are pensioners. Around 5.572 are users of other rights. The structure of all pensions looks like this: retirement pension – 56,76%, disability pension – 18,09%, and family pension – 25,15%”, said Mr Perović.

Average pension in Montenegro, for March 2019, amounts €289, 07.

“According to the data from the pay-off base, number of pensioners who receive more than €1.000 amounts 405. Around 10.409 users receive pension that amounts the same as the average wage in Montenegro, or even more”, said Mr Perović.

The highest amount of pension id determined by the value of personal coefficient of the insured. That coefficient must not be higher than 4.

On the other side, the lowest pension amounts €128,14.

“The Law stipulates that the lowest value of the coefficient can be 0,5. Around 11.088 pensioners receive the lowest pensions”, said Mr Perović.