Most foreign companies in Montenegro are from Turkey, Russia and Serbia

Number of foreign-owned companies operating in Montenegro in 2019 amounted to 12429, a 47,8% increase compared with 2018.

Most foreign-owned companies in Montenegro are form Turkey (29,4%). They are followed by Russian companies (17,8%), Serbian companies (13,1%) and companies from Ukraine (5,7%).

Companies had greatest share in the following sectors: Retail and wholesale trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (23,9%), sector of Professional, scientific and technical activity (20,7%) and Construction (14%).