Mugoša: Religious gatherings are too risky, church should tell worshippers to stay at home

As Easter is approaching and Montenegrin Orthodox families are preparing to celebrate it, Mr Boban Mugoša, head of the Public Health Institute, noted that in the time of the coronavirus pandemic, every public gathering is risky, especially when it comes to religious ones.

He told the press today that the medics team had had a meeting with representatives of the Metropolitanate of Montenegro and the Littoral, MCP, which got clear instructions concerning this matter. Mr Mugoša told the MCP, that the church must tell their worshippers to stay at home so that everybody stays safe and healthy.

On a side note, rector of Cetinje, Mr Gojko Perović, assessed yesterday that there are ways for organizing Easter service, which would meet the needs of worshippers and at the same time adhere to the recommendations and orders. Mr Mugoša commented on this statement, noting that religious gatherings represent the greatest risk for the spread of the coronavirus.

“Any gathering, religious or of any other mass gathering, might lead to a greater epidemiological risk. It’s too risky to allow it to happen,” Mr Mugoša said.