Mugoša: Why would I be held accountable if you don’t adhere to measures?

The first man of the Institute for Public Health, Dr Boban Mugoša answered at the NCB press conference today the question if he would resign if the epidemic situation got worse after the elections.

“Why would I be held accountable for you if you don’t want to adhere to measures”?

Dr Mugoša is loud and clear – if we adhere to measures, the situation could be pretty safe.

He said that current situation “suggests that number of new cases is on the rise every day and therefore, we must take care of our behavior”.

Solving problems

Infectious disease Doctor in the General Hospital in Berane, Lidija Kljajić, sqaid that there were enough capacities.

“We are covid center for eight municipalities in the north. I would like to emphasize great cooperation with the Clinical Center and Dr Marina Ratković. We are solving problems successfully as we go along. We also cooperate with General Hospital in Bijelo Polje”, she pointed out.

Measures for the elections

Dr Mugoša pointed out recommendations had been made.

Patients still refuse to disclose contacts

Dr Mugoša commented on some accusations that epidemiologists “never ask about contacts” and said that “it is not possible”.

“Of course we ask. We tend to trace every single contact of an infected person. But obviously patients refuse to tell. And that’s why the virus is spreading. This didn’t happen in the first wave. If citizens think they are protecting contacts by refusing to disclose them, they are so wrong. We must be aware that we might be infected and that our contact can infect somebody else”, Dr Mugoša stressed.

On opening borders

“We haven’ proposed any measures in that context yet. We’ll discuss it today”, Dr Mugoša said.

Tourists must adhere to measures

Tourists are also obliged to adhere to measures.

“If not, we are exposed to great risk. Every tourist is required to adhere to measures just like any other Montenegrin citizen”, Dr Mugoša pointed out.