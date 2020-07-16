NCB makes mask-wearing in Podgorica mandatory in indoor and outdoor spaces

Having regard to the fact that epidemic situation in Podgorica has got worse, protective masks will be mandatory in all indoor and outdoor spaces and for children over seven, National Coordination Body has decided. At today’s session NCB has brought in temporary measures that will be in force for the next seven days.

Measures are the following:

1) not more than 40 persons will be allowed to gather in open public spaces and not more than 20 indoor, with maintaining safe physical distance and face masks;

2) protective masks will be mandatory in indoor and outdoor spaces and for children over seven. The measure doesn’t apply in housing units;

3) companies, other legal entities and entrepreneurs performing hospitality activity shall organize their work in the following way:

– not more than two guests can sit at same table inside the facility, and not more than four in the garden of the facility;

– self-service and staying in front of the counter shall be forbidden;

– there must be minimum 2 meters between tables;

– hygiene and disinfection of premises, equipment etc. must be at optimal level;

4)legal entities and entrepreneurs providing services in fitness centers and gyms must make sure that there are not more than 20 persons in the facility, while making sure there’s safe physical distance between users of services;

5) employees and passengers in the means of public transport are obliged to wear face masks , as well as during the transport of the employees, including drivers and passengers in passenger motor vehicle (except for members of the same household);

NCB has recommended that all religious communities in MNE should perform religious rites without presence of citizens.

Operational headquarters for inspection control has been formed with the aim of improving implementation and control of all measures and orders.

NCB has adopted 13th Report of the Operational Headquarters for management of donations and account and payments on 16 July 2020. Since the account was opened on 19 March, a total of €8.052.229,22 and $75.971,72 has been paid.