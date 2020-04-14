New figures show 283 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in MNE

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Montenegro has climbed to 283, up from 278 as was the case this morning. The labs of the Public Health Institute have analyzed 180 samples today and 5 people tested positive for Covid-19, head of this institution, Mr Boban Mugoša, stated.

Coronavirus in Montenegro: new reported cases/total number of cases by day

Confirmed cases by municipalities:

Podgorica: 152

Tuzi: 36

Nikšić: 32

Bar: 23

Ulcinj: 11

Andrijevica: 7

Bijelo Polje: 6

Herceg Novi: 6

Budva: 4

Danilovgrad: 3

Tivat: 3