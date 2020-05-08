New measures to come into force on Monday

In accordance with the decision of the National Coordination Body, starting from 11 May, traffic for personal vehicles and public transport of passengers will be allowed within the region:

Seaside region: Herceg Novi, Kotor, Tivat, Budva, Bar, Ulcinj and Cetinje.

Central region: Podgorica, Danilovgrad, Tuzi, Cetinje, Nikšić, Šavnik, Plužine.

Northern region: Pljevlja, Žabljak, BIjelo POlje, Berane, Mojkovac, Kolašin, Plav, Rožaje, Andrijeviva, Petnica, Gusinje.

As Government tweeted, interior maritime traffic will be completely open starting from 11May. Specialist examinations for all patients will be available in general and special hospitals.

Religious rites will be allowed too, but under special conditions.

Not more than one person can be present on 10 square meters of the religious facility. Everybody is obliged to wear masks, except for the priest.