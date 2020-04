No new cases of coronavirus in Montenegro

Analysis of 97 samples showed no positive coronavirus cases. Total number of infections in Montenegro amounts to 321.

Number of cases by municipalities:

Podgorica: 163

Tuzi: 37

Nikšić: 34

Bar: 23

Ulcinj: 22

Andrijevica: 7

Budva: 7

Plav: 7

Bijelo Polje: 6

Herceg Novi: 6

Danilovgrad: 3

Gusinje: 3

Tivat: 3

There are currently 161 active cases, whereas 153 persons have recovered. Around 1,869 citizens are under sanitary watch. So far, six persons who were positive for coronavirus have died.