No new cases of Covid-19 in Montenegro today

Coronavirus in Montenegro: new reported cases/total number of cases by day/number of recovered coronavirus persons and active cases

“As of yesterday, 148 samples were analyzed and no new Covid-19 cases were spotted,” the Institute for Public Health announced.

Montenegro has become coronavirus-free two days ago, as it doesn’t have active Covid-19 cases anymore.

The first infection in our country was detected on 17 March, while the total number of registered cases was 324. A total of 325 citizens beat the virus, while 9 men have died from it.