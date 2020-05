Laboratories of the Institute for Public Health have analyzed another 179 samples and found no new coronavirus cases. There are no hospitalized patients.

“Total number of registered coronavirus cases is still 324. Number of active cases is 55, whereas number of recovered cases amounts to 261”, Institute reports.

Number of active cases:

Podgorica: 29

Ulcinj: 10

Bar: 6

Gusinje: 3

Plav: 3

Tuzi: 1

Nikšić: 1

Herceg Novi: 1

Bijelo Polje: 1

Around 1,206 persons are under watch.