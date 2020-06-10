Nuhodžić- Hasanov: Montenegro has come out victorious from the coronavirus epidemic

Montenegro has come out victorious from the coronavirus epidemic. It has confirmed capacities of its healthcare system and functionality of all its institutions. That wins trust of its citizens and people who are planning to visit Montenegro, said Mr Mevludin Nuhodžić, Minister of Interior, at today’s meeting with the Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Montenegro, Mr Eldar Hasanov.

He said that traditional interest tourists from Azerbaijan take in Montenegro’s offer would continue.

Mr Nuhodžić expressed his gratitude for the help and support Azerbaijan provided during the epidemic and said that it was another confirmation of solidarity and traditional friendship between the two countries.

Mr Hasanov pointed out that Montenegro’s response to the COVID-19 crisis had been very successful thanks to timely Government measures.

He commended members of the security sector for their commitment and efforts put in the prevention of the spread of the coronavirus.

Mr Hasanov stressed that Azerbaijan was very interested in new investments in Montenegro, especially in the north.

Mr Nuhodžić and Mr Hasanov agreed that there was room for further improvement of cooperation between Ministries of Interior, especially in the area of fight against organized crime and terrorism, as well as in the area of emergency situations.