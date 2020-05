Institute for Public Health has reported zero new coronavirus cases and one recovery. Total number of recovered cases is 267 now. There are currently 49 active cases.

Total number of cases remains unchanged, 324.

Number of active cases:

Podgorica: 27

Ulcinj: 10

Bar: 4

Gusinje: 3

Plav: 2

Nikšić: 1

Herceg Novi: 1

Bijelo Polje: 1