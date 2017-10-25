Number of post-paid, mobile Internet and optical network customers increased

In the first three quarters of 2017, Crnogorski Telekom generated €64m revenue, €5.3m less compared to the same period last year. According to the company, that was in line with expectations.

“Reducing revenues is related to the effects of regulation of retail and wholesale prices, increased competition in the landline telephony market, accelerated landline telephony substitution and reduced incoming traffic volume,” the company said.

As it added, operating profit before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), excluding special impacts, amounted to €22.6m, which is by €1.4m less compared to the same period in 2016, whereas the net profit amounted to €4.3m.