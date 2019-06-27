Nurković: Moračica will be finished in September

Minister of Transport, Mr Osman Nurković, said that priority highway section would be finished by 30 September 2020.

“Around 96% of pillars and foundation have been completed and 54% of span bridge constructions; 73% of earth-moving works have been completed; 34,7 km of tunnels have been broken through. Moračica will be finally finished in September”, said Mr Nurković.

He added that a great number of foreign companies were interested in the construction of the second highway section.

“Beside Chinese, we have got one British and one Italian company that have shown interest in highway construction”, said Mr Nurković.

Maximum speed limit on the highway is 100km/h.