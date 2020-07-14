Of 2.000 coronavirus samples sent to Germany, 475 were positive, the Public Health Institute stated. In addition, labs of the Institute carried out PCR diagnostic testing on 426 samples over the past 24 hours and 64 were found to be positive.

Therefore, Montenegro now records 1.453 Covid-19 cases. New cases were detected in Podgorica (46), Cetinje (6), Kotor (4), Berane (2), Bar (2), Bijelo Polje (2), Nikšić (1) and Budva (1). The number of recovered patients rose to 33, as 18 more people beat the virus.

The number of active cases per 100.000 people is 230.

This graph shows the number of new reported cases, total number of cases by day, recovered patients and currently active cases.

The Public Health Institute announced today that there was one more laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 death reported earlier, now official.

“Covid-19 death toll from the beginning of June now hits 16 in Montenegro,” the Institute said.

They also noted that the results of analyses of samples sent to Germany are being inserted into the Institute’s database now. Test results for 475 samples were positive for coronavirus.

Having in mind the dead and the recovered, the number of active cases in Montenegro is 1.453 now.

Active cases per 100.000 persons:

Rožaje 692

Gusinje 401

Berane 215

Cetinje 204

Petnjica 201

Podgorica 192

Budva 187

Bijelo Polje 152

Tivat 128

Pljevlja 123

Ulcinj 75

Bar 69

Kotor 58

Danilovgrad 49

Nikšić 55

Herceg Novi 36

Žabljak 28

Andrijevica 20

Tuzi 7

Kolašin 0

Mojkovac 0

Plav 0

Plužine 0

Šavnik 0