One more Covid-19 case lab-confirmed in Montenegro

After 39 samples have been tested as of this morning, the Public Health Institute confirmed that there is a new lab-confirmed Covid-19 case, bringing the total to 263 so far.

Coronavirus in Montenegro: new reported cases/total number of cases by day 

Confirmed cases by municipalities:

Podgorica: 137
Tuzi: 36
Nikšić: 31
Bar: 21
Ulcinj: 10
Andrijevica: 7
Bijelo Polje: 6
Herceg Novi: 6
Budva: 4
Danilovgrad: 3
Tivat: 2

