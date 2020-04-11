One more Covid-19 case lab-confirmed in Montenegro

After 39 samples have been tested as of this morning, the Public Health Institute confirmed that there is a new lab-confirmed Covid-19 case, bringing the total to 263 so far.

Coronavirus in Montenegro: new reported cases/total number of cases by day

Confirmed cases by municipalities:

Podgorica: 137

Tuzi: 36

Nikšić: 31

Bar: 21

Ulcinj: 10

Andrijevica: 7

Bijelo Polje: 6

Herceg Novi: 6

Budva: 4

Danilovgrad: 3

Tivat: 2