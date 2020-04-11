One more Covid-19 case lab-confirmed in Montenegro

After 39 samples have been tested as of this morning, the Public Health Institute confirmed that there is a new lab-confirmed Covid-19 case, bringing the total to 263 so far.
Coronavirus in Montenegro: new reported cases/total number of cases by day
Confirmed cases by municipalities:
Podgorica: 137
Tuzi: 36
Nikšić: 31
Bar: 21
Ulcinj: 10
Andrijevica: 7
Bijelo Polje: 6
Herceg Novi: 6
Budva: 4
Danilovgrad: 3
Tivat: 2
Slučajevi po opštinama su:
Podgorica: 137
Tuzi: 36
Nikšić: 31
Bar: 21
Ulcinj: 10
Andrijevica: 7
Bijelo Polje: 6
Herceg Novi: 6
Budva: 4
Danilovgrad: 3
Tivat: 2
— Institut za javno zdravlje Crne Gore (@ijzcg) April 11, 2020