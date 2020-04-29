One person from Podgorica tests positive for coronavirus

Institute for Public Health has reported one more coronavirus case, bringing total number of infections to 322. So far, 203 persons have recovered.

“After the analysis of 40 samples, we found one positive sample. The new case is from Podgorica and is contact of the previously known case”, Institite says.

Total number of cases by municipalities:

Podgorica: 164

Tuzi: 37

Nikšić: 34

Bar: 23

Ulcinj: 22

Andrijevica: 7

Budva: 7

Plav: 7

Bijelo Polje: 6

Herceg Novi: 6

Danilovgrad: 3

Gusinje: 3

Tivat: 3

There are currently 112 active cases. Around 1,819 citizens are under sanitary watch.