Opening schools and kindergartens isn’t priority

Director of the Clinical Center of Montenegro, Dr Jevto Eraković, said at today’s press conference that schools and kindergartens wouldn’t be open yet. PM, Mr Duško Marković, announced today gradual ease of restrictions.

“Considering the present situation, we are not going to lift measures that could pose great risk. Therefore, opening schools and kindergartens won’t be our priority”, Dr Eraković said.

He said that 17 patients were under hospital treatment in the CC and were all stable.

Two patients were discharged from hospital today.

Three patients in the internal clinic require intensive care. Two patients are on ventilator and one of them is in critical condition.

Proud of excellent results

Today is the 34th day since the first coronavirus case was confirmed in Montenegro.

“Temptations were huge. We are proud of the results we have achieved so far. We have proven that our healthcare system is well built. Montenegro has been successful in countering this epidemic. We must not surrender. I call on citizens to keep being responsible”, Dr Eraković pointed out.

Doctor says he is proud to be part of the Clinical Center team .

Lifting measures will go step by step

“Citizens should know that if they don’t adhere to adopted measures, we will be forced to bring them back in force again”, Dr Eraković said.

Situation under control

Assistant Director of the Institute for Public Health, Dr Senad Begić, says that epidemic situation is under control.

“We have always tried hard to be one step before others and use all our knowledge and experience. But, we must be vigilant”, Dr Begić says.

No element of the profession has been neglected

Dr Begić said that no element of the profession would be excluded in the process of lifting measures. Health is top priority.

“The focus is on the health profession, but economic experts also do their part of work”, Dr Begić pointed out.

Leading position in testing

Alternating testing process has been on in Montenegro for several weeks.

“We have improved the technique of taking samples. The rate of analyzed tests is 8000 on million, which is the highest rate in the WB”, Dr Begić said.

Dr Eraković says that opening schools and kindergartens won’t be encompassed by the first phase of plans referring to easing restrictions.

Situation in Vrela Ribnička is stable

Dr Begić said that situation in Vrela Ribnička settlement is satisfactory.

“It is under control and measures might be eased very soon”, Dr Begić says.

Employees of the Infectious Clinic tested for coronavirus

Dr Eraković said that all employees of the Infectious Clinic have been tested.

“Results showed that two nurses and one technician were positive for coronavirus. They are in isolation and they don’t show severe symptoms”, Dr Eraković said.