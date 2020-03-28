Over 3.5 tons of medical equipment arrived in Podgorica; Stathis: Montenegro is not alone and it’s not small

More than 3.5 tons of medical and protective equipment provided by the owner of Adriatic Properties and Universal Capital Bank, Mr Petros Stathis, arrived in Montenegro today. FlyDubai plane carrying 600.000 medical masks, 100.000 medical gloves, 79.000 N95 masks and 21,700 face masks has landed in Montenegro. In a letter sent to the National Coordination Body, Mr Stathis said that we have been facing the most difficult time as Covid-19 (Coronavirus) has caused the dismantling of our social community, both locally and globally. He noted that Montenegro is not alone and it’s not small.

“We are undoubtfully facing a new and terrible opponent which is entering our daily lives and radically changing it. Health of each one of us is a fundamental good for the whole community and it’s essential that adequate personal protective and medical equipment can be at anyone’s reach,” Mr Stathis said.

According to him, this donation aims to fulfill just a part of such necessity and, at the same time, would like to convey my thankfulness for the brave men and women carrying every day an exceptional work while exposed to the grave risks deriving from this health emergency.

“Their enthusiasm and professional passion serving the communities in which they operate shall set the example of working together with equal passion and sense of belonging. Hence, thank you for the precious work that you are doing, it honors you and the entire national community of Montenegro. I would like to emphasize on something that I felt when our Prime Minister made the announcement about my donation and the organization that supported it: Montenegro is not alone and it’s not small. It is a nation with plenty of friends who love and respect it everywhere, especially in time of need,” Mr Stathis said in a letter.

He also emphasized that he has been approached by several institutional and private parties that expressed their readiness to help Montenegro and that he already informed the Government about it.

Upravo je na Aerodrom #Podgorica stigao prvi i vrijedan kontigent medicinske i zaštitne opreme za naš zdravstveni sistem. #CoronaInfoCG pic.twitter.com/BRehXcCKUd — Vlada Crne Gore (@VladaCG) March 28, 2020

“The next cargo plane is already filled with necessary equipment and we are right now looking for a third plane that can transport even larger quantities of supplies to Podgorica airport. Please stay safe, be responsible and we all look forward to a summer of rejoicing,” Mr Stathis announced.

A manager of the Crisis Operational Staff for Healthcare, Prof. Dr Ranko Lazović, said: “We have received enough medical equipment to meet the needs of the Montenegrin healthcare system for the next 3-4 weeks, when we expect the coronavirus pandemic to reach its peak. Thank you for your donation!”

Prof. dr Ranko Lazović, Rukovodilac Kriznog operativnog štaba za zdravstvo: Stigla je količina opreme kojom će biti zadovoljene potrebe crnogorskog zdravstvenog sistema u naredne 3-4 sedmice kada nas čeka vrhunac epidemije #COVID19. Hvala donatorima! #CoronaInfoCG pic.twitter.com/du7i4ytpBc — Vlada Crne Gore (@VladaCG) March 28, 2020

Dragoljub Bulatović, Šef Kabineta predsjednika Vlade: Oprema je stigla je u pravi čas, i u najvažnijem trenutku, kad su naši resursi već bili na izmaku. Zbog toga ona nema cijenu, i njena vrijednost je veća nego ikad! #CoronaInfoCG pic.twitter.com/lCXUAWudx8 — Vlada Crne Gore (@VladaCG) March 28, 2020

Mr Dragoljub Bulatović, Head of the Prime Minister’s Cabinet, said the equipment came at the right and most important moment, when all our resources were already running out.

“That is why this donation has no price, and its value is greater than ever,” Mr Bulatović emphasized.

He continued: “On behalf of the Government of Montenegro, this is an opportunity to thank businessman Petros Stathis once again for responding to Prime Minister Duško Marković’s personal request and for being able to provide us, alongside Mohammed Al Shaibani, with all these supplies in a short period of time. This donation actually confirms that the Government has the ability, potential and determination to protect every citizen, every family and all of us from this vicious epidemic,” Mr Bulatović said.