Petros Stathis about Brčvak: Proof that Montenegro is not alone

Owner of Adriatic Properties and Universal Capital Bank, Mr Petros Stathis, who donated 3,5 tonnes of medical equipment to Montenegro, commented on his official Facebook profile Mr Hajriz Brčvak, Standard writes.

Mr Stathis posted that Mr Brčvak “ is an example of how to love your country and your nation”.

“What you gave, that’s yours. Your action is truly inspiring and serves as an example”, Mr Stathis wrote and added that it was another proof that Montenegro has “friends and is not alone”.

Mr Brčvak donated 50.000 masks, 1.000 protection suits, 100 thermometers and 5.000 packs of medical gloves. Yesterday he said he would donate 24 respirators.

After a lockdown in Tuzi, Mr Brčvak donated €3.000.