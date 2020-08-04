Podgorica Basic Court rejected claim brought by Irena Radović against Radoje Žugić and CBCG

The Basic Court in Podgorica rejected as unfounded the lawsuit brought by former Vice Governor, Ms Irena Radović, against the Central Bank of Montenegro, CBCG, and Governor, Mr Radoje Žugić, the CB announced.

“The proceeding against the Central Bank of Montenegro and Governor Radoje Žugić before the Basic Court in Podgorica terminated today. The proceeding was instigated according to the lawsuit filed by the Irena Radović requesting to establish that the defendants mobbed and discriminated the plaintiff as a woman and employee in the period from 27 October 2017 until 7 May 2018, and requesting compensation for non-pecuniary damage. The court rendered a judgment rejecting the claim in its entirety as unfounded, and the plaintiff shall pay the defendants the costs of the proceedings,” the Central Bank of Montenegro said in a statement.

Ms Irena Radović may submit an appeal against such a decision.

The procedure was initiated by a lawsuit filed on 30 April 2018.