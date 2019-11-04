Port in Bar surges to record results

Since the beginning of the year until the end of September, over 1,13 million of cargo has been handled in the Port on Bar, 18% more than in the same period last year, said in the interview for Dnevne novine Mr Vladan Vučelić, company’s CEO.

“I’m very satisfied with the results and the activities we have undertaken in the past nine months. I’d like to single out certain activities: establishment of the legislative framework for smooth work and development of the company by signing the Annex and the Agreement on the Use of Coastal Zone. This agreement allows the Port to use the port area and infrastructure, as well as to undertake specific activities aimed at optimal use of the existing potentials and development of new capacities, in accordance with the law and strategic commitments of the Government. The second important fact is the assessment of the property value. It was carried out for the first time since 2008”, said Mr Vučelić.

He adds that signing Collective agreement was another important thing, as it provided the widest range of employees’ rights.

“We’ve negotiated a dispute settlement with Port of Adria and managed to bring to an end two issues that bothered us. We also have a considerable number of new clients and agreed business projects. One of them is conclusion of the contract with HBIS Ironworks Smederevo company on the transshipment of the iron ore. We’ve established a contact and agreed on the cooperation conditions. Signing of the contract with ZIJiN RTB Bor on the import of copper concentrate is coming next”, pointed out Mr Vučelić.

The results the Port achieved exceeded the ambitious plan it had drawn up.

“Total revenues for nine months amount to €6.946.312. On the grounds of the unloaded cargo in October (167.000 tonnes), it can be expected that it will exceed 1.650.000 projection for 2019 and hit the record high annual cargo handling after the port underwent restructuring in 2009”, adds Mr Vučelić.

He said that he wan’t very satisfied with the existing level of technical equipment.

“In my opinion, it’s the Port’s limiting factor, as it sabotages the volume of cargo handling. There hasn’t been any great investment in the development of technical systems in the port for a long time. We’ve earmarked around €600.000 for that purposes and we’ve focused on valuing and using the property in the domain of tertiary activities. We’ll use the funds to invest in the provision of port mechanics in the first place”, explained the CEO of the Port.

He stressed that the Port was dominantly state-owned. Unfortunately, he said, Port “has no investment potential for the fulfillment of strategic development goals defined in the spatial documentation for port area”.

“In my opinion, the focus should be put on finding strategic partner that would contribute to the development of the Port”, said Mr Vučelić.

Mr Vučelić firmly believes that capital projects would improve the Port’s market position.