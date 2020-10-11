Public Health Institute reports 228 coronavirus cases, 4 deaths

Another 228 cases of coronavirus were recorded in Montenegro today, while a further four people had died Sunday of the virus. The patients counted in today’s death toll were from Cetinje, Nikšić, Žabljak and Berane. Meanwhile, 191 people beat the virus. There are currently 4.047 active cases, i.e. 642 infections per 100K people.

“Labs of the Public Health Institute pulled 899 samples for PCR testing in the last 24 hours and detected 228 new cases,” the Institute stated.

New cases are from Podgorica 118, Berane 25, Bijelo Polje 18, Pljevlja 15, Rožaje 11, Bar 8, Cetinje 8, Budva 7, Nikšić 6, Kolašin 3, Kotor 2, Tivat 2, Herceg Novi 2, Mojkovac 2 and Plav 1.

Data show there have now been 193 Covid-19 deaths registered in MNE from early June, i.e. 202 since the pandemic started in March.

Active cases, recoveries and deaths from the beginning of June, by municipalities:

Covid-19 infection rates per 100K people, by municipalities:

Berane 907, Budva 843, Nikšić 819, Pljevlja 815, Cetinje 774, Podgorica 752, Žabljak 644, Bijelo Polje 719, Rožaje 719, Ulcinj 652, Kotor 531, Kolašin 522, Bar 438, Mojkovac 429, Plav 259, Danilovgrad 233, Tivat 214, Tuzi 127, Plužine 123, Petnjica 109, Šavnik 100, Herceg Novi 91, Gusinje 71 and Andrijevica 39.