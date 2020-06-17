Rising Reinke: All parties to take part in dialogue and avoid violence

U.S. Ambassador to Montenegro, Ms Judy Rising Reinke, said that she was very worried about the situation in Budva.

https://www.cdm.me/english/epilogue-of-the-drama-in-budva-attack-on-a-police-officer-broken-glass-23-arrested-persons/

She called on all parties to start dialogue to avoid escalation of tensions, violence or use of force.

https://www.cdm.me/english/official-seal-disappears-decision-on-dismissal-hasnt-been-registered/

“Respecting democratic processes and providing conditions for free and fair elections are foundations of democracy”, Ms Reinke twitted.