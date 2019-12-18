Russia meddles into the adoption of the law on freedom of religion

After several negative comments on the Montenegrin proposal law on freedom of religion made by official Serbia, official Russia did the same today. Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman, Ms Marija Zaharova, said that official Moscow hoped that Montenegro wouldn’t jeopardize rights of the orthodox church.

She pointed out it was a question of a state and its nations and that Russia was against any foreign intervention, although it remained unclear what she meant by “foreign intervention”.

“We understand that interests of the Metropolitanate and Serbian Orthodox could be seriously damaged”, stressed Ms Zaharova.

Taking that into account, the issue goes beyond national boundaries and touches on the unity of the entire orthodox world.