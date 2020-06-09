Ryanair restores routes to/from Podgorica from 1 July

Ryanair, Europe’s low fares airline, announced earlier today that they were going to restore nine routes to/from Podgorica as of 1 July. They called on holidaymakers from Europe to go on holiday in Montenegro and its wonderful beaches.

“Having in mind that Montenegro has resumed international flights to welcome foreign visitors, Ryanair hereby encourages passengers to start planning a summer getaway and celebrate that Europe is successfully overcoming one of its most challenging times. All flight details, i.e. flight timetable are available at www.ryanair.com. Europeans can now look forward to booking their much needed holiday in Montenegro and enjoy Montenegrin sunshine and the stunning beaches in their favorite summer spots, while Montenegro citizens can already make their dreamed holiday come true whether it is ‘at home’ or ‘abroad’, the airline noted.

Ryanair looks forward to bringing tourists that will help boost regional economies upon so many thousands of jobs rely on.

“To celebrate the lifting of travel restrictions, Ryanair has launched a seat sale with up to 50% off fares for travel in July 2020, which must be booked by midnight Thursday (11th June), only on the Ryanair.com website,” they announced.