Šehović: Students won’t be paying living costs during June semester

According to Montenegro’s education minister, Mr Damir Šehović, a total of 5.000 students won’t be paying living costs (food and accommodation) during June semester, as those were their main requests submitted to the Ministry. In addition, Minister Šehović said, the Ministry is continuously communicating with the Institute for Public Health in order to re-open student campuses as soon as possible.

He said: “We have decided to accept students’ requests especially having in mind that almost all of them are of economic nature. There’s no dilemma that we are going to take care about the real financial possibilities of all students, especially under current circumstances. Knowledge must not depend on economic possibilities and that is our basic viewpoint.“